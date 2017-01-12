Dubai RTA partners with Uber to deplo...

Dubai RTA partners with Uber to deploy 14,000 cars

The partnership with RTA is a giant step for Uber and demonstrates RTA's keenness to forge partnership with the private sector. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with Uber Technologies, the international pioneer in the technology of linking riders with drivers, to provide online taxi and limo booking services in Dubai, UAE.

Chicago, IL

