Dubai plans to build large harbor, 135-meter-tall lighthouse

Dubai's ruler has announced that the sheikhdom which is home to the world's tallest skyscraper will build a new 1,400-berth marina and massive lighthouse along its coast. The harbor is planned to be over 20 million square feet and will include a cruise ship port and terminal.

