Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA launches youth council to...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched DEWA's Youth Council to guide young people's capabilities and potential. This supports the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to empower and support young people, and engage them in their national quest for excellence and ultimate success.

