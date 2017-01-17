Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA inaugurates new 132/11...
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , in collaboration with Meraas Holding, has inaugurated a new 132/11 kV substation with a total capacity of 150 Megavolt Amperes at Al Quoz 4, to meet the increasing demand for electricity. This is part of DEWA's commitment to its growing portfolio of development projects, particularly in its efforts to install main substations across Dubai.
