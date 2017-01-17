Dubai Electricity and Water Authority...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA inaugurates new 132/11...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , in collaboration with Meraas Holding, has inaugurated a new 132/11 kV substation with a total capacity of 150 Megavolt Amperes at Al Quoz 4, to meet the increasing demand for electricity. This is part of DEWA's commitment to its growing portfolio of development projects, particularly in its efforts to install main substations across Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC