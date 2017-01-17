Dubai Electricity and Water Authority...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA cascades its CSR strategy with Year of Giving

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has organised the DEWA CSR Creativity Lab for its staff and its partners from the public and private sectors. The creativity lab is part of DEWA's efforts to support the Year of Giving initiative, which was launched by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and carry out the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to implement initiatives for the benefit of UAE society in the future, and work to establish a permanent change in the way the next generation serve the UAE positively.

