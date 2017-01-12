DP World signs Kazakhstan Logistics A...

DP World signs Kazakhstan Logistics Agreement

Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, has signed an agreement with Kazakhstan to develop a special economic zone in the Caspian Sea city of Aktau, the company said on Monday. DP World and Kazakhstan will look at opportunities to add shipping capacity and develop a logistics area, it said in a statement.

