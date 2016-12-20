Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend N...

Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky,...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in Australia, after spending their first hours of 2017 in the sky. Two Qantas flights experienced lengthy delays in Dubai while travelling from London to Sydney - a technical problem grounded an A380, flight QF2 at Dubai International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC