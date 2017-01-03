DIFC launches Fintech accelerator programme

Dubai International Financial Centre leading international financial centre in the Middle East is providing a stable and secure platform for businesses and financial institutions to tap into the emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. With Dubai being the gateway to over $7.8 trillion in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region , with 70% of people being unbanked, and with some of the highest proportions of young people and entrepreneurs in the world, the potential for fintech to change the face of these economies is enormous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.