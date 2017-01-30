Denmark sells 2.2 bln DKK worth of T-bills at auction
Jan 30 Denmark's central bank sold 2.2 billion Danish crowns worth of Treasury bills at an auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 2.96 billion crowns. The cut-off rate was -0.685 percent for the bill that matures in March 2017.
