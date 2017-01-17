DED cracks down on illegal money transfer to Bangladesh
The Department of Economic Development in Dubai fined 25 shops in the emirate on a single day for engaging in unauthorised activities and illegal money transactions. The shops were found to have enticed Bangladeshi expatriates with the offer of cheaper money transfers to their home country with the help of an app called 'Bkash.'
