David Harb has been appointed Hotel Manager at Grand Hyatt Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grand Hyatt Dubai appointed David Harb as hotel manager in December 2016, promoting him from his previous position as executive assistant manager. In his new role, he will be in charge of the general hotel operations and report directly to general manager, Fathi Khogaly.
