CU Boulder eyes international strategy with new initiatives
A screenshot of a new University of Colorado website showing all of the university's international activities. The University of Colorado's Boulder campus has long had connections overseas, from students taking classes abroad to alumni living and working outside the U.S. But until recently, all of those international tendrils were separate, moving along independently from one another without a clear direction or goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC