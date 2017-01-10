Clemson grad detained at Dubai airport; SC Muslims react to refugee ban Read Story Anna Lee

Just hours after the executive order was signed Friday, Clemson University graduate Nazanin Zinouri said she was detained at Dubai International Airport after arriving from Tehran, where she had been visiting family. "After waiting in the line to get my documents checked and after 40 minutes of questions and answers, I boarded the plane to Washington, only to have two TSA officers getting in and ask me to disembark the plane!" Zinouri said on Facebook.

