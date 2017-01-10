Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Reportedly P...

Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Reportedly Planning To Fight In Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

It appears Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are taking their supposed boxing match overseas -"Thrilla In Manila" style. According to TMZ , the one-time teenage performers are planning to organize their fight to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC