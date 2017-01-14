Cabinet approves MoU between India an...

Cabinet approves MoU between India and the United Arab Emirates on...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New delhi, Jan 18 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between India and the United Arab Emirates on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Competency. The proposed MoU will pave way for recognition of maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, training documentary evidence and medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the Government of the other country in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 1/10 of the Convention, and cooperation between the two countries in training and management of seafarers, read the government statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC