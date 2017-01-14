Cabinet approves MoU between India and the United Arab Emirates on...

New delhi, Jan 18 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between India and the United Arab Emirates on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Competency. The proposed MoU will pave way for recognition of maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, training documentary evidence and medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by the Government of the other country in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 1/10 of the Convention, and cooperation between the two countries in training and management of seafarers, read the government statement.

