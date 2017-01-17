Busted: Woman jailed for ten years af...

Busted: Woman jailed for ten years after smuggling almost 4 kilos of marijuana into Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

When questioned in court whether she was aware of the nature of the substance that she had been carrying, the defendant muttered before the presiding judge and cried before saying 'no'. A jobless woman who was caught smuggling 3.8kg of marijuana in her luggage when she arrived at the Dubai International Airport has been jailed for 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC