Busted: Woman jailed for ten years after smuggling almost 4 kilos of marijuana into Dubai
When questioned in court whether she was aware of the nature of the substance that she had been carrying, the defendant muttered before the presiding judge and cried before saying 'no'. A jobless woman who was caught smuggling 3.8kg of marijuana in her luggage when she arrived at the Dubai International Airport has been jailed for 10 years.
