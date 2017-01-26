Burj Khalifa to be lit up in tri-colour to mark India's 68th Republic Day

The building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, is named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, would light up on Wednesday night in tri-colours - saffron, white and green - to mark the 68th Republic Day of India.

