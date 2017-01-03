British pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor to attend Arab Health 2017 in Dubai
A British pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, who specialises in exporting overseas licensed, restricted and out of stock pharmaceuticals and speciality products for rare diseases, will attend Arab Health 2017. Established over 40 years ago, Philip Chapper & Company Ltd has a global reputation for successfully sourcing and distributing pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to around 50 countries worldwide.
