Britain and UAE launch joint military exercises
Britain and the United Arab Emirates launched a joint military exercise dubbed "Sea Dagger 2017", Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Sunday. The exercise, which WAM said was aimed at "training on the planning, implementation and management of joint military operations", takes place as Gulf Arab and American rivalry with nearby Iran continues to simmer.
