Bombs near government offices in Afgh...

Bombs near government offices in Afghan capital kill 38

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the bla... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... 5 hr Solarman 1
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC