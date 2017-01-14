Bahraini demonstrators protest pending executions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Witnesses say demonstrators have marched in Bahrain to protest the pending executions of three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police in 2014. Bahrainis shared images of the protests on social media and messaging apps Saturday that showed some protesters marching peacefully and others blocking roads and clashing with police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC