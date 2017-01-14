Bahraini demonstrators protest pendin...

Bahraini demonstrators protest pending executions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Witnesses say demonstrators have marched in Bahrain to protest the pending executions of three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police in 2014. Bahrainis shared images of the protests on social media and messaging apps Saturday that showed some protesters marching peacefully and others blocking roads and clashing with police.

