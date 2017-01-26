Asia gasoline refiners set to recover...

Asia gasoline refiners set to recover after glut

Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Many Asian gasoline refiners have started to recover from one of the sector's worst-ever gluts, with profit margins climbing as consumption grows and as stricter fuel specifications in top consumers force some inefficient producers to cut supply. A series of refinery fires and maintenance outages are also boosting demand for gasoline from facilities that are still operating.

Chicago, IL

