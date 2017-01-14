Armenia and UAE to eliminate entry visa requirement
YEREVAN, January 19. /ARKA/. The Armenian government on Thursday approved an agreement with the United Arab Emirates that will eliminate entry visa requirements for citizens of both countries.
