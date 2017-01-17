Arecont Vision Releases MicroDome Duo Compact Twin-Sensor Megapixel Camera Series
Arecont Vision will be demonstrating MicroDome Duo at Intersec 2017, in the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, January 22-24, 2017, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With revolutionary innovation and in-house designs, Arecont Vision has pioneered the multi-sensor megapixel surveillance camera market since 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
