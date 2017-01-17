Ahlam to become first Arab female singer to perform at Dubai Opera House
Ahlam has a vast and rich musical background and has been honored and awarded for her achievements by festivals throughout the world. On Feb. 2, Emirati singer and renowned star of the Gulf, Ahlam, will perform a mix of her new hits and timeless classics, as the first Arabic female singer at Dubai Opera, with an immense orchestra led by maestro Walid Fayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC