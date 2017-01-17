Ahlam to become first Arab female sin...

Ahlam to become first Arab female singer to perform at Dubai Opera House

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Ahlam has a vast and rich musical background and has been honored and awarded for her achievements by festivals throughout the world. On Feb. 2, Emirati singer and renowned star of the Gulf, Ahlam, will perform a mix of her new hits and timeless classics, as the first Arabic female singer at Dubai Opera, with an immense orchestra led by maestro Walid Fayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC