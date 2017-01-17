Ahlam to become first Arab female singer to perform at Dubai Opera House

Ahlam has a vast and rich musical background and has been honored and awarded for her achievements by festivals throughout the world. On Feb. 2, Emirati singer and renowned star of the Gulf, Ahlam, will perform a mix of her new hits and timeless classics, as the first Arabic female singer at Dubai Opera, with an immense orchestra led by maestro Walid Fayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.