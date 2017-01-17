ADCB wins Five Star Cash Manager Award by Euromoney
The Euromoney Award for "Five Star Cash Manager" was granted to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank today after conducting the annual Cash Management Survey for the United Arab Emirates. ADCB is recognised for its unfailing efforts in maintaining an excellent level of cash management for its customers.
