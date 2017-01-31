Abu Dhabi Ports attracts Emirati talents at Tawdheef 2017

With the aim of attracting Emirati talent aspiring to lead the dynamic operations of ports and industrial zones, Abu Dhabi Ports, is participating at Tawdheef 2017 which is being held between 30 January and 1 February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre . As part of its participation at Tawdheef, Abu Dhabi Ports will unveil tens of new job opportunities that are available for Emiratis within its operational and managerial departments in order to elevate the role of Emirati talent in managing and operating its ports.

