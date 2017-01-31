Abu Dhabi Ports attracts Emirati talents at Tawdheef 2017
With the aim of attracting Emirati talent aspiring to lead the dynamic operations of ports and industrial zones, Abu Dhabi Ports, is participating at Tawdheef 2017 which is being held between 30 January and 1 February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre . As part of its participation at Tawdheef, Abu Dhabi Ports will unveil tens of new job opportunities that are available for Emiratis within its operational and managerial departments in order to elevate the role of Emirati talent in managing and operating its ports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC