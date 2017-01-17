Abu Dhabi creates $125 bln fund in merger; Khaldoon al-Mubarak is CEO

Jan 21 Abu Dhabi's government on Saturday merged two of its top investment funds, Mubadala Development Co and International Petroleum Investment Co, to strengthen their financial clout in an era of low oil prices. The new fund, Mubadala Investment Co, will be run by chief executive Khaldoon al-Mubarak, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported, adding that a board had been appointed.

