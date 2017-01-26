68th Republic Day: UAE's participation reflects deep-rooted Emirati-Indian relations, say Gulf media
With the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan attending the Republic Day celebrations, here is how UAE media covered the events on the day. Gulf News, a prominent UAE-based news website, quoted the crown prince as saying that the gulf state's participation reflected the "deep-rooted Emirati-Indian relations".
