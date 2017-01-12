6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon...

6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon crash in UAE desert

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

This Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, released by Sharjah police, and made available today, shows a balloon that was carrying European and Asian tourists after it struck the ground as it flew over the desert near the small town of al-Madam, United Arab Emirates. Investigators in the UAE are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from the sky, injuring six tourists onboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC