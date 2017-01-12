6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon crash in UAE desert

This Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, released by Sharjah police, and made available today, shows a balloon that was carrying European and Asian tourists after it struck the ground as it flew over the desert near the small town of al-Madam, United Arab Emirates. Investigators in the UAE are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from the sky, injuring six tourists onboard.

