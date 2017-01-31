2 Bangladeshi workers killed in UAE road crash
Two Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed and three others injured in a road crash in the United Arab Emirates today. The driver of the private car, boarding them, hit an electric pole at Ras Al Khaimah after losing control over the steering around 7:30 am , said AKM Mizanur Rahman, first secretary at Bangladesh embassy in Dhabi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC