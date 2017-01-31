2 Bangladeshi workers killed in UAE r...

2 Bangladeshi workers killed in UAE road crash

The Daily Star

Two Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed and three others injured in a road crash in the United Arab Emirates today. The driver of the private car, boarding them, hit an electric pole at Ras Al Khaimah after losing control over the steering around 7:30 am , said AKM Mizanur Rahman, first secretary at Bangladesh embassy in Dhabi.

