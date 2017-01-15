15:41 Shavkat Mirziyoyev offers condolence to President of UAE over...
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a letter of condolence to President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in connection with the death of the humanitarian work officials in Afghanistan. The head of state expressed his deep sympathy to the relatives and friends of those killed, reports the President's press service.
