14:12 Kazakhstan, UAE sign 8 cooperation deals

Kazakhstan, UAE sign 8 cooperation deals

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met on January 15 with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the meeting the President of Kazakhstan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi have addressed the issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

