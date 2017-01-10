10% U U...Us U O O O1 O U O O1O Uoeo&...

10% U U...Us U O O O1 O U O O1O Uoeo O U O O Uoeo Uso U O U O O1O Oa...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Jebel Ali Free Zone , a DP World Company and the UAE's flagship trade and logistics hub for the Middle East region and Africa, grew by 10% to 314 companies in 2016 compared to 284 during the previous year. The value of trade in the sector rose to AED 13.3 billion in 2015, emphasising Dubai's growing significance in the regional medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry and the key role of Jafza in attracting investors in the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 5
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 11
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC