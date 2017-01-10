10% U U...Us U O O O1 O U O O1O Uoeo O U O O Uoeo Uso U O U O O1O Oa...

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Jebel Ali Free Zone , a DP World Company and the UAE's flagship trade and logistics hub for the Middle East region and Africa, grew by 10% to 314 companies in 2016 compared to 284 during the previous year. The value of trade in the sector rose to AED 13.3 billion in 2015, emphasising Dubai's growing significance in the regional medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry and the key role of Jafza in attracting investors in the industry.

