10% U U...Us U O O O1 O U O O1O Uoeo O U O O Uoeo Uso U O U O O1O Oa...
The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Jebel Ali Free Zone , a DP World Company and the UAE's flagship trade and logistics hub for the Middle East region and Africa, grew by 10% to 314 companies in 2016 compared to 284 during the previous year. The value of trade in the sector rose to AED 13.3 billion in 2015, emphasising Dubai's growing significance in the regional medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry and the key role of Jafza in attracting investors in the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|5
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|11
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC