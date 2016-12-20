Why am I still in a Dubai prison two years after my pardon?...
Why am I still in a Dubai prison two years after my pardon? A 150,000-a-year British businessman was jailed six years ago after being accused of stealing A 100million - and is now infected with HIV after a nurse used a dirty needle on an abscess For one blissful moment, Michael Smith thought the person waking him at 4.45 on Christmas morning was his former wife, Ning. But reality soon dawned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC