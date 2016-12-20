Why am I still in a Dubai prison two ...

Why am I still in a Dubai prison two years after my pardon?...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Why am I still in a Dubai prison two years after my pardon? A 150,000-a-year British businessman was jailed six years ago after being accused of stealing A 100million - and is now infected with HIV after a nurse used a dirty needle on an abscess For one blissful moment, Michael Smith thought the person waking him at 4.45 on Christmas morning was his former wife, Ning. But reality soon dawned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC