What it's like aboard the most expensive flight in the world

Tuesday Dec 20

It's a long haul between New York and Mumbai, but Etihad, the United Arab Emirates national carrier, has figured out a way to make it a comfortable journey-for those willing to pay $38,000 for a one-way ticket, anyway. It's the new most expensive flight in the world.

Chicago, IL

