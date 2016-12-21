Welsh firm Sure Chill signs deal with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Alexander Diatlov, CEO of Ecoisme, H. E Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Billy Grandy, President of Mistbox, and James O'Brien, Head of Creative at Sure Chill A Cardiff-based technology firm that had been identified as one of 30 firms globally that can help create a better future for the world has signed a deal with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.