Welsh firm Sure Chill signs deal with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Alexander Diatlov, CEO of Ecoisme, H. E Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Billy Grandy, President of Mistbox, and James O'Brien, Head of Creative at Sure Chill A Cardiff-based technology firm that had been identified as one of 30 firms globally that can help create a better future for the world has signed a deal with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC