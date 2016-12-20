Virtual Reality is invading film fest...

Virtual Reality is invading film festivals, never mind the skimpy storytelling

The robust menu of virtual reality installations offered at this month's Dubai International Film Festival - the first time the format was featured here - would've made it the world's largest, most celebrated VR-palooza of record just a couple of short years ago. That distinction now lies somewhere between the expansive springtime VRLA Expo in Los Angeles and next month's Sundance Film Festival, where a dozen installations seemed like a huge deal in 2015 .

