UAE forms Council for Climate Change and Environment

Dubai, Dec 25 : A new council has been formed to reinforce the United Arab Emirates policies and strategies on climate change, and environmental and sustainable development. [NK World] The UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment was constituted on Sunday by Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Chicago, IL

