UAE forms Council for Climate Change and Environment
Dubai, Dec 25 : A new council has been formed to reinforce the United Arab Emirates policies and strategies on climate change, and environmental and sustainable development. [NK World] The UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment was constituted on Sunday by Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC