U Uoeo O U U O O O O Usu...Uoeo U O O Uoe OaO3OaU O U Usu O O U U...U ...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority received a delegation from Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority , as part of its commitment towards cooperating with different local and international entities, to contribute to the development of the UAE. The delegation was introduced to DEWA's latest advancements in Geographic Information Systems , and the latest solutions required to keep pace with rapid technological development.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
