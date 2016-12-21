U Uoeo O U U O O O O Usu...Uoeo U O O Uoe OaO3OaU O U Usu O O U U...U ...

U Uoeo O© U U O O O O Usu...Uoeo...

12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority received a delegation from Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority , as part of its commitment towards cooperating with different local and international entities, to contribute to the development of the UAE. The delegation was introduced to DEWA's latest advancements in Geographic Information Systems , and the latest solutions required to keep pace with rapid technological development.

