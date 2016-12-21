Hospitality Management Holdings 106/107,Madina Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers, P.O.Box 66232 Dubai, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 4 42 30 101 Fax: +971 4 42 30 102 Visit Website Fashion design students from leading universities in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed participation in Young Designers Award at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair taking place from 11th to 13th January in association with Ajman Tourism Development Department and sponsored by 2XL Furniture & Home DA©cor. The participating universities and centers include American University in the Emirates, College of Fine Arts and Design, University of Sharjah, Esmod Dubai and Dubai International Art Centre.

