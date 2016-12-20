Thick fog shrouds Dubai ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks
A thick fog has shrouded downtown Dubai ahead of a New Year's Eve fireworks display at the world's tallest building. The seasonal fog, which has struck around the United Arab Emirates this week, hid the Burj Khalifa from view Saturday morning.
