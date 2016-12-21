Tanzania: Tanzania, United Arab Emirates Trade Volume Now Sh2.1 Trillion
Dar es Salaam - United Arab Emirates' cumulative direct investments to Tanzania has risen to $991.5 million over the past decade despite a slight decline in the non-oil trade exchange between the two countries. This was revealed yesterday by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ms Reem Ibrahim Al Hashemi, during the first ministerial meeting of the UAE-Tanzania Joint Higher Committee in Abu Dhabi.
