Tanzania: Etihad, Precision Air Enter Code-Sharing Arrangement

United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways and Precision Air entered into a code-share agreement with Precision Air for local and regional flights today. Under the new agreement, Etihad Airways will place its EY code on Precision Air flights between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mtwara, Nairobi, Unguja, Pemba and between Nairobi and Kilimanjaro and Unguja.

