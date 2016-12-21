Supercar Cartography studies the worl...

Supercar Cartography studies the world's supercar likes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Americans love Porsches , Germans love Nobles and New Zealanders are the biggest supercar fans on the planet. Those are just some of the interesting things we learned from this Super CARtography map, researched by two UK companies, Verve Search and Go Compare, that compiled a list of which countries love which supercars using Facebook Audience Insights tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC