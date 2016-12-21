QEGS headteacher set for Abu Dhabi switch after overseeing major transformation
A HEADTEACHER who oversaw the transformation of one of Blackburn's oldest fee-paying schools into a free school has left to take up a new role in the United Arab Emirates. After nearly 10 years Simon Corns has said goodbye to students, staff and parents at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School to become head of the prestigious Brighton College in Abu Dhabi.
