Qatar Airways buys 10-percent stake i...

Qatar Airways buys 10-percent stake in LATAM Airlines

Thursday

Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-percent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for $608 million. LATAM was created when Chile's LAN took over Brazil's TAM in 2012.

Chicago, IL

