Obama May Transfer 17 Gitmo Detainees...

Obama May Transfer 17 Gitmo DetaineesOf the 59 remaining inmates at the prison.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Daily Beast

Officials in President Obama's administration plan to tell Congress of his intention to transfer 17 or 18 of the final 59 detainees still held in the prison at GuantA namo Bay, according to a report in The New York Times . People in that group will go to Oman, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,069

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC