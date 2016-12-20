O Uoeu Usu OaU O U... U U O1U...U O O U O O O O U U USO2 O U 34...

O Uoeu Usu OaU O U... U U O1U...U O O...

ENOC offers customers a chance to win 34 cars and AED 19 million in total prizes this Dubai Shopping Festival Emirates National Oil Company , a Strategic Partner of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment , is celebrating the region's largest shopping and entertainment festival - the Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 - for the 22nd consecutive year, by offering customers and visitors a chance to win a Nissan Car daily. ENOC has unveiled an impressive collection of prizes being awarded to lucky customers and raffle draw participants during DSF, between December 26, 2016 and January 28, 2017.

