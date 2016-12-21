O U...O O U O O Uoe OaU O U... U O1O U Uoeo Oa OaO U Uoeu Uoeo OaO3OaU O U ...

O U...O O U O O Uoe OaU O U... U O1O ...

Dubai Customs is organizing the second edition of its Customs Week on 22nd through 26th January 2017, under the theme "Customer Happiness". The event is planned to concur with the International Customs Day due to be held on January 26. The 2nd Customs Week's program of events consists of a variety of exhibitions, lectures, workshops and awareness sessions for customers, passengers as well as the general public across different air, sea and land Customs centers.

